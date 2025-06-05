Kasaragod: It took five decades, but a Class 4 grudge finally found closure- not with an apology, but with a stone-wielding bludgeoning.

Vellarikundu police have registered a case against two elderly men who allegedly assaulted their childhood classmate, V J Babu (62), to settle an old score from their school days.

They were booked for wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt, and common intention under Sections 126 (2), 118 (1) and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The accused, Malothu Balakrishnan and Mathew Valiyaplackkal, were reportedly Babu's classmates at Natakkallu Aided UP School in Malom in Balal grama panchayat, where all three studied together in Class 4 some 52 years ago.

On Monday, around 1 pm, the trio crossed paths in front of the Janarangam Hotel in Malom town. What followed looked like a schoolyard scuffle, only slower and more painful. Police say Balakrishnan held Babu down while Mathew struck him on the face and body with a stone.

Vellarikundu Inspector T K Mukundan said he lost two teeth and has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital at Pariyaram in Kannur. "If the teeth were broken in the attack, it would become a non-bailable offence. We will check with the doctors," he said.

In his statement, Babu claimed the attack was fuelled by a long-standing grudge -- and possibly alcohol.

What was the black-and-white story? Babu says Balakrishnan had once beaten him back when they were in Class 4. A brief argument over the ancient incident the previous day reignited old tempers.

Despite farming side by side for years and behaving like good friends, the trio had been carrying this playground baggage well into old age.

Police said they had heard Babu was willing to settle the case out of court if the accused paid him ₹1.5 lakh.