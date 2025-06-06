Kochi: A joint meeting of the Commission for Clergy, the Consultative Committee and Forane priests under the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, convened by Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil, has resolved to settle all outstanding issues within the archdiocese by July 3.

According to Fr. Kuriakose Mundadan, Secretary of the Clergy Commission, a meeting of all priests in the archdiocese will be held to discuss the proposals put forth by the joint panel, which deliberated in detail on the long-standing disputes. Metropolitan Vicar Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany also participated in the discussions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the day, tensions flared in front of the Bishop’s House when a section of the laity supporting the unified Mass attempted to block priests from attending the meeting. Police intervened and arrested some of the protestors.

Later in the evening, members of Almaya Munnettam, a lay movement, gathered in front of the Bishop’s House to express solidarity with those who participated in the meeting. The police blocked their march using barricades.

ADVERTISEMENT

A laity convention organised by Almaya Munnettam later called for allowing all priests under the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese to celebrate Holy Mass facing the people. The convention was presided over by Shaiju Antony, the organisation's president.