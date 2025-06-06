Kozhikode: The Chelannur grama panchayat has issued a stop memo to Danish Dairy, a controversial hi-tech dairy farm operating in Kakkur, Kozhikode, citing a lack of required licences. The action follows mounting public outrage and a formal complaint by a local action committee formed by residents.

The latest trigger for the protest was a waste spill from the farm that reportedly flowed onto the panchayat road on Monday night. In response, residents gathered before the Kakkur police station, demanding immediate intervention. The police and the Kerala State Human Rights Commission have since registered separate cases against the farm for environmental violations.

The Human Rights panel has directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kakkur Police Station and the grama panchayat secretary to submit a detailed inquiry report by June 25 during its next sitting at the Government Guest House in Kozhikode. Officials from the Pollution Control Board also visited the farm following the public outcry.

Danish Dairy has been operating on a leased hilly plot in the village for nearly a year, housing around 30 cows and 5 calves. According to residents, the farm lacks a proper waste management system, leading to unbearable stench and contamination of local drinking water sources.

"The waste is being pumped into neighbouring properties without their consent. Around 30 families are affected due to the farm’s elevated location," said an action committee representative.

The farm is reportedly functioning without proper licences or permits. Health Inspector Shahina K K told Onmanorama that a stop memo was issued due to the absence of a licence and a construction permit for the cow shed. A second notice was also served, seeking an explanation for not levying a fine for the public waste spill.

“As per the new rules, any dairy farm with over 15 cattle must obtain a panchayat licence and building approval. Danish Dairy had 29 cattle, though some were reportedly moved after the notice was issued,” she said.

Danish Majeed, the owner of Danish Dairy, refuted all allegations, terming them part of a deliberate attempt to shut down his farm.

"The action committee has been trying to close my farm for months. They disconnected the waste pipe and caused the spillage themselves," Danish told Onmanorama. He also shared documents showing an in-principle approval from the State Department of Industries and Commerce dated May 23, which allows the enterprise to operate without an additional licence for 3.5 years. He claimed to have already submitted a formal application for the panchayat licence.

“I started this farm out of passion, and I’ve ensured hi-tech facilities and biosecurity. The accusations are false. I even had to file a police complaint against some action committee members who allegedly tried to burn my cows and vandalise the premises. They're now out on bail,” Danish added.

Despite the official actions, the neighbourhood action committee is planning a protest march to the dairy farm this Sunday, demanding its closure. Committee convenor K V Gireesh said, “The stench is unbearable. Several wells are contaminated, and three families have already shifted to alternate water sources.”

He also alleged that the case filed by the farm owner accusing three committee members of arson and vandalism was fabricated in retaliation.