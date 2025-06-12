Idukki: A 16-year-old girl was found dead in her home in Kanchiyar, Idukki, on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Sriparvathi, daughter of Udayan, a resident of Kakkattukada. Her body was found in a room located at the rear of the house.

Initial reports indicate that she was emotionally distressed over not securing admission to Class 11. Police from Kattappana have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body is currently kept at the Kattappana Taluk Hospital and will be handed over to the family following a post-mortem examination.