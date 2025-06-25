Shooranadu: The Chakkuvalli bund and its surrounding areas, once envisioned as a public recreational space, have now become a hub for anti-social elements owing to stalled development projects and non-functional street lighting.

Located at the convergence of Shooranadu South and Poruvazhi panchayats, the bund had raised hopes when conservation and beautification works were announced. Around ₹1 crore was sanctioned by the district and block panchayats for the development of a walkway and installation of lighting. For a brief period, the area had attracted morning and evening walkers.

The potholed, waterlogged road around the Chakkuvalli bund

ADVERTISEMENT

However, over time, the streetlights began failing one after the otherand no repairs were carried out. Even a high-mast light, installed near the bund using Rajyasabha MP Jose K Mani’s development fund on a ground used by the Motor Vehicles Department for driving tests, stopped working within weeks

As the area fell into darkness, public footfall disappeared. The once-busy walkway is now overrun with wild growth, and sightings of reptiles and wild boars have become common. With no lighting or surveillance, the site has turned into a haven for drunkards and drug peddlers at night. Most complaints received by authorities pertain to illegal activities concentrated around the bund.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local residents have demanded that the police and excise departments intensify patrolling in the area.

The walkway around the Chakkuvalli bund

Football stadium remains only on paper

The district panchayat has already set up an open gym on the ground along the eastern side of the bund. The high mast light installed on the ground using Kodikunnil Suresh MP’s funds is also functioning. However, the government's proposal to set up a modern football stadium has made little progress. Demand to relocate the dangerously erected electric posts across the bund has also gone unheeded. The road around the bund had become potholed, leading to inundation during the rain. Immediate steps are needed to restore the lights and renovate the walkway. The demand is to ensure the development of the Chakkuvalli bund by tapping into its tourism potential.