Thrissur: A fatal truck collision occurred in Thalore here on Friday, claiming the life of one person and injuring three others.

The deceased is Taly Thomas, a resident of Thalore. Her daughter Anna and the drivers of both trucks sustained injuries.

The incident occurred while Taly and Anna were walking on the roadside around 12:30 pm. A goods truck coming from Thrissur crashed into another truck that was turning from Thaikkattussery onto the state highway. The impact caused one of the trucks to veer off the road, running over the mother and daughter. Both were rushed to a private hospital in Koorkenchery, but Taly succumbed to her injuries.

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera of a nearby shop. Firefighters and locals jointly carried out the rescue operations. The driver of one of the trucks was trapped in the cabin and had to be rescued by cutting through the vehicle.