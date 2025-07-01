King cobra found under toy car in Kannur
Kannur: A family in Cheruvancheri, Kannur district, was in for a shock when they found a king cobra underneath their son's electric toy car on Monday night.
According to a Manorama News report, the king cobra was found inside the house of Cheruvancheri-native Sreejith. Family members spotted the giant snake when they switched on the light in the room.
It is reported that the child was not near the toy at the time.
Family members immediately alerted Forest department officials, who captured the snake. Efforts are on to release the king cobra into its natural habitat.
