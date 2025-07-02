Cherthala: A mysterious red liquid has surfaced through the floor of a provision store in Kattachira near Thannermukkam, leaving the shop owner and local residents baffled.

The strange incident occurred on Monday night at the Yuvadhara Provision Store located along the Cherthala–Thannermukkam Road. According to the shop owner, KK Thambi, the red-coloured liquid began seeping from various parts of the decades-old shop building, causing alarm among both him and his customers.

At first, he tried wiping it away with a cloth and then with a sack but it kept coming through.As news of the strange phenomenon spread, curious residents gathered at the shop to inspect the liquid. However, no one was able to determine its exact nature or source. After some time, the seepage mysteriously stopped on its own.

Following the incident, officials from the Thannermukkam panchayat visited the site and conducted a preliminary inspection. They speculated that the red colour might be the result of groundwater mixing with substances like paint or other residues beneath the shop’s floor.

They added that if the liquid reappears, a detailed investigation and testing will be conducted to identify its composition.