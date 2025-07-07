Pulpally: Every time the rain intensifies, fear grips the hearts of residents in Vandikkadav Paniya Unnathi, a tribal settlement straddling the state border. Recently, the overflowing Kannaram River swept away the kitchen and floor of two houses belonging to Kuruppi Kurundan and Chinnukunju. With the river swelling dangerously again, the rest of their houses now teeter on the edge, facing a real threat of being washed into the Kabani.

When it rains heavily in the nearby forests, life in this settlement becomes a gamble. Back in 2007, the Tribal Development Department had allotted one acre of land here to resettle 26 families. Today, most of the houses built then are in a dilapidated state, many on the verge of collapse.

With the monsoon’s arrival, residents cover their leaking roofs with plastic sheets in a desperate bid to keep dry. The structures, with decaying walls and rotting roofs, are gradually giving way. Overcrowding is rampant, with two to three families often crammed into a single hut. Shainu Vijayan’s situation is especially heartbreaking. He lives with his parents and four children in a makeshift shed. Though a house has been sanctioned for him, there is no land avilable to build it. Authorities had offered a plot in Chettimattam, but that too fell through and the family had to return in disappointment.

Vandikkadav is located near the Bandipur Tiger Reserve and the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, close to the historic Pazhassi Memorial. Though a concrete road cuts through the settlement, no efforts have been made to improve the living conditions of the homes that line it. Wildlife sightings, elephants and langurs, are a daily affair. After sunset, elephants often come dangerously close to the houses.

The community’s biggest challenge is he absence of land ownership. With no access to employment, there is no steady income too. Their only plea is to relocate from the forest and give at least one acre of land per family. If given land, they say they will cultivate it and make a living During summer, the residents here face acute drinking water shortages, forced to rely on the river for their needs.

A central government team studying tribal affairs recently visited the area. Despite numerous welfare programmes for the upliftment of vulnerable tribal groups, basic facilities still elude those living by the river and in forest fringes. They continue to live amidst hardship and danger.