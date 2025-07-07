IMD sounds yellow alert in Kannur, Kasaragod till July 11
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Kannur and Kasaragod districts till July 11.
The IMD has also warned of strong surface winds with speed reaching 40-50 kmph over Kerala and Lakshadweep till Wednesday.
There is currently no high wave alert for Kerala. However, fishermen are not advised to venture out to sea till July 11.