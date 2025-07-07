Thiruvananthapuram: A day after the Kerala University Syndicate reinstated Prof Dr KS Anil Kumar as Registrar, he withdrew his plea before the Kerala High Court challenging the suspension order issued by Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal.

When the matter came up for consideration before Justice DK Singh, counsel for the Registrar informed the High Court that a withdrawal petition had been filed in light of the Syndicate's decision to reinstate him.

Justice DK Singh orally observed that since the Syndicate had decided to reinstate the Registrar, the correctness of that decision must be determined by the appropriate authority. Accordingly, the writ petition was dismissed as withdrawn.

The Vice-Chancellor had suspended the Registrar for allegedly disrespecting Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar at an event held in the Senate Hall of the university by issuing an order cancelling the scheduled event. Anil Kumar argued that he cancelled the event after the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest over the display of a Bharat Mata image.

The Registrar's plea stated that he was informed the event's organisers had installed religious emblems in the Senate Hall. When requested to remove them, the organisers allegedly refused, leading to an altercation between various student unions.

It was claimed that when the petitioner and police officers went to the Senate Hall, they found "a photograph of a lady holding a saffron flag," which they believed to be an image of a Hindu goddess. To avoid a potential clash, he asked the organisers to remove it. As the situation escalated, the Registrar ordered the cancellation of the event.

The petitioner contended that the Vice-Chancellor was not present when the incident occurred and that the suspension order was issued without due consideration of the facts. The writ petition challenged the VC's order as illegal, arbitrary, unfair, unreasonable, and tainted by malafides. It was further submitted that the order constituted an abuse of power and violated Article 14 of the Constitution of India.

(with Live Law inputs)