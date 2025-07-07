Kozhikode: A portion of the compound wall of the Kozhikode Government Medical College collapsed on Monday night, damaging two parked cars.

Rocks and debris from the wall, located near the Dental College section of the campus, fell onto the footpath and adjoining roadside, crushing two vehicles parked nearby. No injuries were reported in the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pathway is regularly used by students from the Medical College Campus Higher Secondary School and the Government Dental College. The debris and the remaining section of the collapsed rock wall now pose a serious threat to pedestrian safety.

Adding to the risk, vehicles parked along the roadside restrict visibility and movement in a zone frequented by high-speed ambulances and heavy traffic.