Kozhikode: Meet Abin Babu, a 17-year-old adventurer who hitchhiked his way across India, Bhutan, and Nepal, covering 20 states and two countries in just 80 days. A Plus Two student of Devagiri Savio Higher Secondary School, Abin, who hails from Injikkal House in Vellimadakunnu, returned to Kozhikode with a backpack full of memories and a journey funded by sheer grit, minimal resources and an unquenchable thirst for travelling.

The entire trip cost him just ₹28,000, which included a ₹3,000 spent on his first flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru on his return. Apart from that, Abin barely spent on travel or accommodation. Most of his expenses went into food. At night, he often pitched temporary tents at petrol pumps or found shelter in police stations.

This wasn't Abin’s first solo trip. During the previous summer vacation, he had travelled across nine Indian states in 50 days, spending ₹30,000. That experience gave him the confidence to push his boundaries even further, this time with an even tighter budget.

His latest journey began on March 28, hitching a ride in a jeep carrying vegetables from Wayanad to the Palayam market. From there, it was lorries to Mysuru and Bengaluru and then onwards through cities including Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Kolkata. The journey also covered Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Bhutan, Sikkim, Darjeeling, Nepal, Varanasi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, New Delhi, Mumbai and finally Bengaluru, before returning to Kozhikode on June 19.

Among all the thrilling moments, the trek to the Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal, the gateway to the world’s tenth-highest peak, stands out as the most unforgettable for Abin. At one point, when his funds ran dry, he took up a job at a resort in Himachal Pradesh for two weeks. He had even planned to extend his journey to Pakistan, but rising tensions between the two countries at the time put that plan on hold.

Abin is the son of Babu Thomas and Lisy Babu. While his family supported him with half the cost of the journey, he earned the rest by working with an event management firm during his school holidays.