Thiruvananthapuram: Excessive political interference is hampering the functioning of Hospital Development Samithis (HDS), the bodies established to improve the performance of government hospitals, including medical colleges. This has led to growing demands from the doctors’ fraternity to grant more authority to hospital superintendents and department heads, particularly in medical colleges, to ensure the timely procurement of medicines and equipment during emergencies.

The HDS system was introduced in 1983 based on the recommendations of Dr K N Pai. However, over time, political leaders have increasingly pushed their own nominees into these committees, resulting in turf wars, power struggles, and commission-driven transactions.

In medical colleges, the executive committee of the HDS is chaired by the district collector, with the hospital superintendent serving as secretary. Other members include officials from the hospital’s Public Works Department wing, the local MLA and MP, and the local body chairperson. However, in many locations, the meetings are attended by representatives or proxies of these public officials — especially the local body chairperson — which violates established norms.

This political overreach has resulted in misuse of the system. For instance, politicians have used their influence to secure free scanning services for select individuals and to bypass regular patient queues for doctor consultations using personal referrals.

HDS units play a critical role in procuring essential medicines and medical equipment, especially when items are not readily available through standard government supply channels. They also help cover treatment expenses for patients without medical insurance. The committees are instrumental in establishing and operating facilities like MRI, CT, and ultrasound scan centres, as well as managing hospital canteens, parking contracts, medical stores, pay ward services, etc., which are important sources of revenue.

Currently, a hospital superintendent can authorise expenditures up to ₹1 lakh from HDS funds. To spend an additional ₹15 lakh, the superintendent must obtain the collector’s approval. However, even at this stage, political interference is often seen in files submitted for fund sanctioning.

Despite these challenges, several HDSs continue to function effectively in hospitals across the state.