Kochi: Just days after an old building collapsed at the Kottayam Medical College, attention has turned to the Ernakulam KSRTC Bus Stand, which is just as old and in a similar state of disrepair.

Located in the heart of Kochi city, this decades-old building where a large number of KSRTC staff are working, is now on he verge of collapse. Every day, thousands of passengers pass through this facility, which has become not only a safety hazard but also a stain on the city's image. When it rains, the structure retains water rather than draining it, turning the entire premises into a pool of stagnation.

Inaugurated on Kerala's formation day in 1968 with the title as the country’s largest bus stand, it now stands in shambles as arguably among the worst in India.

This monsoon too, the stand was submerged in water. As in the case of repeated complaints and protests over the years, the latest outcry was once again drowned in the floodwater.

In February this year, Minister P Rajeev had announced that plans were underway to redevelop the bus stand in line with the Vyttila Mobility Hub. The project proposed a new facility at Karikkamuri to accommodate both KSRTC and private buses.

Inside view of the KSRTC bus stand, Ernakulam.

Earlier, in June last year, a delegation led by the Transport Minister visited the stand to assess its condition. After seeing the facility’s dismal state firsthand, he made a public statement assuring that construction work would begin in a few days. However, those promises remain unfulfilled.

At present, some restoration works are being carried out using the MLA's fund. The ongoing work aims to raise the ground level of the bus stand, which is currently lower than the surrounding area, by about 40 to 45 centimetres to prevent rainwater from entering. A new drainage system is also being installed to facilitate water flow.

Funds from BPCL’s CSR initiative have been received for renovation, and the Public Works Department is now in the process of tendering out the remaining works. These include constructing a protective wall and restoring the bus stand’s roof.

But all of this is being done on a six-decade-old structure, merely to alleviate inconveniences rather than address the core issue. The long-promised new bus terminal remains trapped in endless discussions. Authorities must act swiftly, before another tragedy forces them to.