Traffic logjam at the Mathapuzha Road: Abdul Hameed MLA says NHAI meeting a success
Foot overbridges (FOBs) will be constructed at Kohinoor, University Campus gate, and Velimukku on NH 66.
Foot overbridges (FOBs) will be constructed at Kohinoor, University Campus gate, and Velimukku on NH 66.
Foot overbridges (FOBs) will be constructed at Kohinoor, University Campus gate, and Velimukku on NH 66.
The request to widen the dual-lane service road at Kohinoor will also be considered. The Project Director informed that all demands raised, including the need for auto-rickshaw and taxi parking areas near the NH in every town, will be examined, according to MLA Abdul Hameed.
The meeting, chaired by Collector P Vinod, was attended by a strong contingent of MPs, MLAs - including KPA Majeed (Tirurangadi), P K Kunhalikutty (Vengara), and P Nandakumar (Ponnani) - the Deputy Collector, and PWD officials.