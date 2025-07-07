The request to widen the dual-lane service road at Kohinoor will also be considered. The Project Director informed that all demands raised, including the need for auto-rickshaw and taxi parking areas near the NH in every town, will be examined, according to MLA Abdul Hameed.

The meeting, chaired by Collector P Vinod, was attended by a strong contingent of MPs, MLAs - including KPA Majeed (Tirurangadi), P K Kunhalikutty (Vengara), and P Nandakumar (Ponnani) - the Deputy Collector, and PWD officials.