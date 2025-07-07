Wayanad: The CPM district committee has warned the dissidents of strict action after a few leaders raised criticism against the party. AV Jayan, Jishnu Shaji and K M Prasad had openly slammed the party. The district leadership is facing resistance from a section of leaders following disciplinary action against Jayan. He was demoted, citing financial irregularity.

Four area committee members walked out from the area committee meeting held on Wednesday in dissent against the party’s action.

On Saturday, the area committee tried to take over the Kenichira local committee office. The party cadres opposed the move. The party’s local leadership was not pleased over nominal participation in a meeting held for branch committee secretaries and local committee members at Poothadi on Sunday.

Though the expected presence in the meeting was around 200, the participants were just over 10. The combined meeting of Poothadi and Kenichira was called to pacify the furious members. The total number of cadres expected to participate was 248, and the actual participants were around 35, including 11 leaders from higher-level party committees. Only three members participated from the Kenichira Local Committee, and one member from the Poothadi Local Committee.

Though CPM district secretary K Rafeek, state committee member CK Saseendran and district committee member Rugmini Subramanyan attended the meetings, even local committee secretaries kept off both the meetings.

A CPM leader who preferred anonymity told Onmanorama that the fuming protest in the party against the official faction had resulted in massive erosion in the mass base of the party, and many party cadres opted for a silent end to party life without renewing membership. "Any upset in the Pulppalli area committee would have a negative impact across the Christian belts of Pulppalli, Mullankolly, and Poothadi panchayats, where the party had successfully made inroads,” he said.