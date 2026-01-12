Kozhikode: The family of Reshma, a native of Koliyadi in Wayanad who died by suicide last month, has alleged that threats and harassment by a suspected ‘blade mafia’ were responsible for her death.

34-year-old Reshma died at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on December 30 after allegedly consuming rat poison. Her husband, Jinesh, who had gone to Israel to work as a caregiver, was found dead there in July 2025.

Reshma's mother, Shyla, has filed a complaint with the police alleging that her daughter was driven to suicide due to persistent threats and intimidation by Madhu and Manu, natives of Binachi, who had financed Jinesh's pharmaceutical business. A police team led by Noolpuzha Sub-Inspector Sharath Babu has begun a detailed investigation based on the complaint.

According to Shyla, Jinesh suffered heavy losses in the pharmaceutical business during the COVID period and had borrowed ₹20 lakh from Madhu to cope with mounting financial stress. As security for the loan, Jinesh handed over four blank cheques and stamp papers. Later, he repaid ₹14.76 lakh through Suraj, a native of Pulliyodu. Shyla claimed that Madhu had already collected the remaining amount multiple times, along with 5 per cent interest.

Despite this, Suraj later filed a case in an Ernakulam court demanding ₹20 lakh, while Madhu filed a separate case in Sulthan Bathery court seeking the same amount. Following these cases, the house at Koliyadi, which was in Jinesh's name and the sole shelter for Reshma and her 10-year-old daughter, was attached. Shyla alleged that after losing the house, Reshma slipped into severe mental distress and ended her life. She also claimed that Madhu frequently called Reshma and threatened her.

The complaint further alleged that before Jinesh left for Israel in search of job there, Madhu and Manu intercepted his car at Binachi, assaulted him, and later confined him in a house where he was forced to sign documents. Jinesh reportedly did not file a complaint at the time as he was preparing to leave the country, it says.

Radha M S, mother of Jinesh, said Reshma was disturbed after one of their houses was attached by creditors, and she was also worried about her daughter's future.

Nenmeni grama panchayat ward member Abi Thuruthel said Reshma had been under immense stress as several creditors visited her house repeatedly, while the mysterious circumstances surrounding her husband's death abroad also deeply affected her. "We came to know about the alleged 'blade mafia' threats only through posters that appeared in the area after her suicide," he said.

Meanwhile, SI Sharath Babu said that so far, there is no evidence directly linking the alleged 'blade mafia' to Reshma's suicide. "The family had availed loans from multiple private agencies and individuals, and these lenders approached them for repayment. We will investigate all angles based on the complaint filed by Reshma's mother," he said.