Key events in Kerala today: Prem Nazir Gandharva Ganasandhya, art exhibitions mark Jan 22
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including road safety programs, art exhibitions, and music festivals.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Statue YMCA: P N Panicker Foundation's weekly gathering 'Prathivara Chinthakal' (Weekly Thoughts). As part of the National Road Safety Month celebrations, the inauguration of the 'Road Safety, Life Safety' program by Minister Ramachandran Kadannappalli. 5 pm.
- Kizhekkotta, Attukal Shopping Complex: Inauguration of the 'Paattinte Koottukar' (Friends of Song) office by Mayor V V Rajesh and V K Prasanth, MLA.
- Swathi Thirunal College of Music, Muthiah Bhagavathar Auditorium: Swathi Music Festival; performance by Aswathi Thirunal Rama Varma. 10 am.
- Statue, Thainadu Hall: K Ramankutty commemoration. 3 pm.
- Sreevaraham NSS Karayogam Hall: M G Raveendran Nair Memorial Award presentation ceremony. 5.30 pm.
- M N Smarakam: 'Nammalonnu' cultural gathering. 6 pm.
- Oottukuzhi, Flora Arts and Crafts Institute: Bible-themed art exhibition featuring works by 21 artists. 10 am.
- Nalanchira, National Employment Service Centre: Job Fair. 10 am.
- Thycaud, Ganesham: Grand Finale of the Soorya Festival; a Mandolin-Flute Jugalbandi (duet) by U Rajesh and Ronu Majumdar. 6.45 pm.
- Bharat Bhavan: 'Prem Nazir Gandharva Ganasandhya', a musical evening led by Ajay Vellaripana. 5 pm.
- Mascot Convention Centre: Inauguration of the National Road Safety Month observance by Minister K B Ganesh Kumar. 10.30 am.
Kollam
- Ashramam 8 Point Art Cafe: 'Life and Insight' art exhibition, 11 am.
Kottayam
- Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery, DC Kizhakkemuri Idam, Kottayam: Care and Canvas Exhibition – 10 am.
- Collectorate Hall: District-level inauguration of the Aksharonnathi project. By Collector Chethan Kumar Meena – 10.15 am.
- Nattakom Govt. Polytechnic College: Inauguration of the Technical Fest 'Aurora'. By Kottayam Municipal Chairman M P Santhoshkumar – 9.30 am.
Ernakulam
- Edappally Amrita University Campus: National workshop on the topic 'Creation of Scientific and Technical Vocabulary in Sanskrit' – 9 am.
- Ernakulam Rest House: Human Rights Commission Sitting. Chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas – 10 am.
- Angamaly Adlux Convention Centre: Renewable Energy Expo organised by CREPA – 10 am.
- Kakkanad Open Stage: Launch of a mobile app for autorickshaw drivers. Inauguration by GCDA Chairman K Chandran Pillai – 10.30 am.
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Kerala Postal Stamp Exhibition 'KERAPEX' – 10 am.
- Kaloor Manappattiparambu: Great Bombay Circus – 1 pm, 4 pm, 7 pm.
Kozhikode
- Meenchantha Arts College: Aviramam Inter-Collegiate Quiz Competition at 9.30 am.
- In front of the Collectorate Office: Inauguration of the Kerala NGO Association's one-day fast by DCC President K Praveenkumar at 10 am.
- Aspen Courtyard: Exhibition and sales fair organised by the District Industries Centre at 10 am.
- Oxford School: Oxford Conclave with new entrepreneurial ideas at 10:00 am.
- Athma Art Gallery, Gujarati Street: 'Dear Vincent' exhibition by Athma Art Gallery and Athma Global Art Movement at 10.30 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Painting exhibition by Devika Arangil at 11 am.
- Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan, Mittai Theruvu (SM Street): Inauguration of the 30% discount on Khadi products at 11 am.
- Sree Narayana Centenary Hall: KPSTA State Conference. Inauguration by K.C. Venugopal MP at 11.30 am, inauguration of the Educational and Cultural Conference by P.C. Vishnunadh MLA at 12 pm.
- Town Hall: As part of the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishath district conference, a seminar on "Urbanisation: Challenges and Possibilities" to be inaugurated by Mayor O Sadasivan at 4 pm.
- Nainam Valappu Kothi Mini Stadium: Fives Football Tournament organised by Tristar Kothi at 4.30 pm.
- Muthalakkulam Ground: KPSTA State Conference public meeting. Inauguration by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Shafi Parambil MP, and Jeby Mather at 4.30 pm.
- Sree Narayana Centenary Hall: As part of the KPSTA State Conference, a Mega Thiruvathirakali by members at 5 pm.
- Alkapuri: E V Usman Koya Award presentation to Dr P K Ashokan, led by the E V Usman Koya Commemoration Committee. Mullappally Ramachandran to present the award at 5 pm.
