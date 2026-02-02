Thiruvananthapuram: It is a crucial day for MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, as the Privileges and Ethics Committee of the Kerala Legislative Assembly is set to decide on a complaint seeking his disqualification on Tuesday. Mamkootathil, who is booked in three rape cases, faces the possibility of losing his Assembly membership, with the panel expected to take a final call after a detailed hearing.

On January 14, Murali, a CPM MLA, filed a complaint with Speaker AN Shamseer seeking Mamkootathil’s disqualification, citing his conduct unbecoming of a legislator. He also accused Mamkootathil of tarnishing the dignity of the assembly and violating its established rules.

The panel will hear arguments of Murali and Mamkootathil to take the crucial decision.

The nine-member Privileges and Ethics Committee of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, chaired by CPM MLA Murali Perunelly from Manalur, is responsible for recommending action in such cases. The Speaker can refer a matter to the committee only after a formal complaint is filed by a member of the legislative assembly.

The Congress had expelled Mamkootathil from the party after a woman filed a complaint with KPCC president Adv Sunny Joseph. On January 11, the police arrested the Palakkad MLA from a hotel in his constituency as part of the probe into a third rape case registered against him.

Mamkootathil was released from the Mavelikkara sub-jail on January 28 after the Pathanamthitta Sessions Court granted him bail.