Kannur: Health Minister Veena George sustained minor injuries to her hand and neck during a Kerala Students Union (KSU) protest march at Kannur Railway Station on Wednesday. The minister was taken to Kannur General Hospital for treatment.

Speaking about the incident, Veena George stated that a scuffle broke out as she arrived at the station, leading to some pushing and shoving. She then walked away from the situation, but soon began experiencing pain in her neck.

Speaker AN Shamseer expressed his concern over the incident, calling it unfortunate, and confirmed that the minister had sustained injuries.

An officer at the Kannur Railway Police also confirmed that the scuffle occurred when the minister arrived at the station. He said that the KSU activists involved in the incident were taken to the Kannur Town Police Station.