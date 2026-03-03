The popular notion about waterlilies is that they bloom at night and fold back at dawn. However, many hybrid varieties bloom during the day and close at night. According to Viji Abi, a horticulture entrepreneur from Ollur in Thrissur, this distinctive trait is precisely what makes the plant so sought after among buyers.

Abi’s journey is one in which passionfor flowers and flowering plants slowly blossomed into enterprise. A trained accountant, she left her job to devote more time to her children. What began as a simple pastime during that period soon transformed into a serious engagement with plant cultivation.

Through friends on social media, she started exchanging different varieties of flowering plants, steadily widening her collection. It was during one such search, seven or eight years ago, that she first encountered hybrid waterlily and lotus varieties. At the time, these hybrids were only beginning to gain popularity in Kerala. Consequently, collectors with extensive collections were rare and imported varieties commanded exorbitant prices.

Curious and eager to experiment, Viji purchased a highly sought-after lotus variety called Pink Cloud online for ₹2,000. Within a few months, she sold its tubers for ₹12,000. This early success gave her the confidence to invest more seriously in aquatic plants and over time, her focus shifted increasingly toward waterlilies rather than lotus.

Today, her collection boasts an impressive array of colours and varieties, far too numerous to count easily. She has also developed four new varieties and earned recognition as a hybridiser from the International Waterlily and Water Gardening Society.

An everlasting carnival of colour

The waterlilies we commonly see in fields and ponds are known to bloom at night. In the ornamental plant market, however, it is the tropical waterlilies that steal the spotlight. These varieties bloom during the day and flower continuously, making them especially prized among collectors and garden enthusiasts.

Among the day blooming varieties, some flower only occasionally and are classified as hardy types. Although their blossoms are exceptionally beautiful, their sporadic flowering tends to limit their market appeal. As a result, it is the tropical and Australian varieties that currently dominate the trade.

Popular tropical varieties include Sasimonthon, King of Siam, Kornchanok, Plum Crazy, Galaxy and Poovadol. Among Australian varieties, Tarantula, New Orleans Lady and Jelous enjoy particular popularity.

In certain waterlily varieties, the real appeal lies not in the flowers but in the beauty of their leaves. Victorian lilies are a case in point. Their large, perfectly round leaves, measuring between three and six feet in diameter, captivate anyone who sees them. According to Viji, even a person weighing 50 kilograms can stand on these leaves without causing them to sink or tear. Depending on the variety, their market price ranges from ₹15,000 to ₹50,000.

Waterlily saplings are planted in a mixture of soil, cow dung powder and mud, with the pot filled to about halfway. As the plant begins to grow and the leaves spread outward, the pots are lowered into the pond, which allows the leaves to float naturally on the water’s surface. To promote quicker flowering, a small dose of 18:18:18 fertilizer is applied. Before long, the first blooms appear. Under proper care, a new sapling will begin flowering within three to four months.

Waterlilies have a natural dormancy period during which they produce tubers, which serve as the primary planting material for propagation. If the aim is commercial cultivation, the plants are grown in smaller containers. After flowering, they gradually enter dormancy, while the tubers continue to mature. These tubers are then collected and stored in water filled zip lock bags, where they quickly develop roots and are made ready for sale.

If grown purely for ornamental purposes, waterlilies can be planted in large ponds. In such conditions, the plants spread freely and reward the grower with a steady display of blooms each day, says Viji.

A business that blossoms online

According to Viji, the true admirers of waterlilies are found not so much in Kerala as in Maharashtra and other northern Indian states. It is in this context that social media and online marketing have emerged as crucial allies of her business.

The rise of social media platforms and digital marketplaces has created new opportunities to source rare varieties, facilitate exchanges among growers and build connections with waterlily enthusiasts across the country, she says. Enhanced packaging techniques and private courier services that ensure prompt delivery to customers have further streamlined the marketing process. Phone: 9961572183