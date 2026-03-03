Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday summoned and questioned N Vasu, the former president of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), as part of its investigation into the Sabarimala gold theft case. Vasu appeared for the interrogation at around 10.30 am at the ED Zonal Office in Kochi. The central agency is probing into potential money laundering linked to the misappropriation of gold from the temple's door frame panels.

Vasu, who also previously served as the TDB Commissioner, is likely to be confronted with a series of documents recovered by the ED from the Kerala Police Special Investigation Team (SIT). These include official minutes of Devaswom Board meetings and bank transaction records.

Central to the investigation is a letter allegedly signed by Vasu during his tenure, in which gold-plated copper panels removed from the temple's sanctum sanctorum door frames were reportedly described as "mere copper sheets". This classification allegedly facilitated the unauthorised removal and handling of gold-clad material during renovation work in 2019.

The Sabarimala Gold Theft controversy erupted following allegations that gold-plated panels from the Dwarapalaka idols and the sanctum sanctorum door frames were siphoned off. Vasu's involvement in the case has already seen significant legal consequences; he was originally arrested by the SIT on November 11, 2025, and spent 90 days in judicial custody.

He was eventually granted statutory bail by the Kollam Vigilance Court last month because the SIT had not yet filed a final charge sheet. He is now one of 28 individuals named as accused in the sprawling investigation, a list that also includes prime suspect Unnikrishnan Potty, as well as the temple's Chief Priest Kandararu Rajeevaru.

While the SIT focused on criminal breach of trust and forgery, the ED is now investigating the financial trail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency is specifically looking into potential links between temple officials and private firms through a detailed analysis of financial transactions.

To ensure the recovery of any misappropriated funds, the ED has already moved to freeze the assets of Vasu and other key accused to prevent the disposal of suspected proceeds of crime. This phase of the investigation also relies heavily on witness testimony, with interrogations already conducted for several individuals, including high-profile witnesses like actor Jayaram and former administrative officers.

Following the interrogation of N Vasu, the ED is expected to question Sabarimala Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru later this week. Sources indicate that once the statements of these high-ranking officials are recorded and cross-referenced with the seized bank records, the agency will move to question the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, who is currently out on bail with stringent conditions.