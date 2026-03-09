Sanju Samson, the Malayali cricketer who delivered India the T20 World Cup, arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Monday, where he was greeted by a sea of fans. Speaking to the media from his residence at Vizhinjam, Sanju dedicated his performance to the Malayali audience who stood by him during setbacks.

"I didn't expect there would be such a big twist at the time. I am very happy," Sanju said. He thanked his Malayali supporters for their support, even when he was not included in the team or when he could not perform well. He said that it was during his setbacks that the Malayali audience stood by him strongly. He dedicated the performance to this audience, saying that he wanted to return the happiness to them.

In the T20 World Cup final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Sanju scored a masterful 89 off 46 balls to power India to a massive 255/5. He had scored an 89 three days ago at the Wankhede to help India edge England in the semifinal. Four days before that, Sanju smashed an unbeaten 97 as India got the better of West Indies in a virtual shootout in the Super Eights stage at the Eden Gardens. Without Sanju's three special knocks, there would have been no World Cup for India.

Following the match, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty announced that the state government will honour the cricketer, who hails from the district.