Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conducted a grand roadshow in Kerala’s capital, attracting massive crowds as the NDA intensified its campaign ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections.

Modi arrived in Thiruvananthapuram in the evening after addressing a public gathering in Thiruvalla and began a 1.5-km roadshow from Killipalam to Karamana junction. The route witnessed an extraordinary turnout, with large numbers of supporters lining the streets.

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Party workers and enthusiastic followers gathered along both sides, waving flags, chanting slogans, and trying to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister as his convoy slowly moved through the packed stretch.

Standing on a decorated open vehicle, Modi greeted the crowd with folded hands and waves, occasionally holding up the lotus symbol of the BJP, which drew loud applause.

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The event had a festive feel, with traditional performances taking place along the route, adding vibrancy to the political campaign.

Senior BJP leaders and candidates, including Rajeev Chandrasekhar, R Sreelekha, V Muraleedharan, and Karamana Jayan, were part of the procession, showcasing the party’s strength in the state.

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Many onlookers, including women, gathered to witness the event, some showering flowers and others capturing the moments on their phones.

The roadshow highlighted the BJP-led NDA’s efforts to boost cadre morale and expand its grassroots reach in Kerala during the final leg of campaigning.

Party leaders expressed optimism that Modi’s high-energy campaign would convert into electoral gains, helping the NDA improve its performance and secure a significant number of seats in the polls.