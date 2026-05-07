Idukki: Owners of several buildings illegally constructed by encroaching on the banks of the Panniyar River at Pooppara have begun demolishing the structures. A total of 88 buildings have been identified for demolition. Of these, 56 will be dismantled by their owners, while the Revenue Department will demolish the remaining structures.

Heavy police deployment has been arranged in the area in view of potential protests and law-and-order issues. Prohibitory orders have also been imposed within the limits of the Santhanpara Police Station. The action follows directions issued by both the Supreme Court and the High Court.

In 2024, the government had taken over 56 buildings, including three places of worship. A petition filed by the owners before the Supreme Court challenging the takeover was also dismissed.

The panchayat had issued notices in February directing 29 families residing in the acquired buildings to vacate the premises. As the notices were ignored, fresh notices were served recently asking them to vacate within 24 hours. With the occupants continuing to defy the orders, the district administration proceeded with steps to demolish the structures.