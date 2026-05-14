Congress leaders and UDF allies on Thursday welcomed the appointment of V D Satheesan as the Chief Minister of Kerala, saying the Congress High Command's decision reflected public sentiment and the mandate delivered in the Assembly polls.

Senior Congress leader K Sudhakaran said the High Command's decision reflects the people’s interests and asserted that it must be respected by all leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media, Sudhakaran dismissed questions regarding earlier statements on MLAs choosing the Chief Minister and said such matters were no longer relevant. “The High Command’s decision is final and we congratulate that decision. If I do not accept the decision made by the party High Command, then what eligibility do I have to remain in the party,” he said.

Calling Satheesan and AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal the “two pillars” of the Congress in Kerala, Sudhakaran also said he would fully support all decisions taken by the party leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

On senior leader Ramesh Chennithala reportedly deciding to stay away from the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, Sudhakaran said he did not believe Chennithala would distance himself from the party. “His political experience has been utilised by the Indian National Congress and the party continues to expect his expertise,” he said.

Congress MP Hibi Eden also welcomed the decision and said the party leadership had acted in line with public sentiment. “The High Command took the decision that the people wanted. Some of us in Ernakulam are even more excited because the Chief Minister is from my parliamentary constituency,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The public was demanding his name for the Chief Minister’s post. The leadership understood that spirit,” Eden added.

Meanwhile, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal congratulated Satheesan and extended full support to the Congress High Command’s decision.

“The decision has come. Along with the people of Kerala, we also approve it. Satheesan will be able to deliver good governance,” Thangal said. He said the IUML would function as part of “Team UDF”, a concept repeatedly highlighted by Satheesan during the Assembly election campaign.

“Satheesan has always spoken about Team UDF. It will be a Team UDF government,” he said. Thangal also appreciated the AICC for following a democratic process in selecting the Chief Minister and said alliance partners had been consulted multiple times. “Mallikarjun Kharge even called us today and we gave our opinion. It only took some time to complete the democratic process,” he said.

According to Thangal, the Assembly election mandate formed the basis for the AICC’s decision. He added that details regarding ministerial berths would be announced later and that the swearing-in ceremony was most likely to be held on Monday.

IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty said further details regarding the alliance’s next steps would emerge after the CLP meeting. “After the CLP meeting, the schedule for the remaining procedures will be communicated to us, based on which we will take our steps. The process of forming the government will be completed soon,” he said.