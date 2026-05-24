Kerala is likely to receive widespread rain and thundershowers till May 29, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are also likely at isolated places till May 27.

In view of the forecast, the IMD on Sunday issued a yellow alert in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

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Yellow alert in districts

May 25: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

May 26: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha

May 27: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam

The weather agency has also warned of squally weather along the Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts till May 27, with wind speeds likely to reach 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

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Meanwhile, the IMD said the southwest monsoon has advanced further into parts of the southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, the Comorin region, and several parts of the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea. Conditions remain favourable for further advancement over the next three to four days.

The IMD noted a significant drop in maximum temperatures in Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Kollam districts over the past 24 hours, while temperatures remained below normal in Kannur, Malappuram, and Kollam. Elsewhere in the state, temperatures remained near normal. Palakkad recorded the highest maximum temperature in Kerala on Saturday at 34.1 degrees Celsius.

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Authorities have cautioned the public about possible waterlogging, reduced visibility and traffic congestion in low-lying areas due to heavy rain. Strong winds may uproot trees, damage power lines and disrupt transportation and electricity supply. Crops nearing harvest could also suffer damage.

The IMD has further warned of the possibility of landslides in vulnerable areas and lightning-related accidents. People have been advised to avoid open spaces during thunderstorms, stay away from weak structures and follow official safety advisories.