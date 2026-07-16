Kochi: The Indian Navy will host Operation Southern Readiness 26-2, a four-day multinational maritime security training engagement, at the Southern Naval Command (SNC) in Kochi from July 20 to 23, bringing together personnel from partner nations of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) for specialised training and operational exchanges.

The programme will be conducted in partnership with the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) under the aegis of the Indian Navy-led Combined Task Force 154 (CTF 154), CMF’s dedicated training task force. The exercise is aimed at enhancing professional skills, interoperability and cooperation among participating navies through a mix of classroom learning, simulator-based instruction and practical sea training.

The CMF is a multinational maritime partnership comprising more than 40 nations that works to promote security, stability and prosperity across key international waters. Through its association with the CMF, the Indian Navy has been contributing to regional capacity building and collective maritime security initiatives.

During the four-day engagement, participants will undergo training across a broad spectrum of maritime security subjects. These include Maritime Law, Maritime Domain Awareness and Information Sharing, Counter-Narcotics operations, Force Protection, Asymmetric Threats and maritime uncrewed systems.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme will also feature practical modules on damage control and firefighting, maritime communications, survival at sea, boarding procedures, as well as hands-on training aboard an Indian Naval ship, enabling participants to gain operational experience alongside Indian Navy personnel.

The Navy said the exercise will provide an opportunity to demonstrate the SNC’s modern training infrastructure, advanced simulators, instructional methods and professional expertise. The combination of theoretical instruction with practical application is expected to strengthen interoperability, improve professional understanding and facilitate the exchange of best practices among participating nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hosting the multinational engagement at the Southern Naval Command also underlines Kochi’s growing importance as a centre for professional naval training. The event is expected to further reinforce the Indian Navy's role in multinational maritime training while strengthening SNC’s position as one of the country’s premier training establishments and a preferred destination for professional sea training.