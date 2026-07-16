Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Transport Minister C P John has warned that vehicles fitted with loud external speakers would face strict action, including seizure, if the devices are not removed immediately.

While the government generally supports legal vehicle modifications, John said permissions granted for modifications should not be misused or lead to accidents. "Those who have installed external speakers should remove them at the earliest. Vehicles can be seized at any time if the rule is violated," he said in a press conference.

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The minister also said the government would soon announce guidelines on other aspects of vehicle modifications, including changes to vehicle colours.

Highlighting the success of the state's Priyadarshini free bus travel scheme for women, John said the number of women commuting daily has more than doubled from 6 lakh to 12.71 lakh. Women now account for 64 per cent of KSRTC passengers, he added, noting that the scheme costs the government around ₹60 crore every month.

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The minister said the government would ensure the effective implementation of the road safety scheme, providing ₹1.5 lakh for the treatment of road accident victims.