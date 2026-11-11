The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-77 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Wednesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check the complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – DJ 943076

Consolation prize: ₹5,000 for the remaining series

Second prize: ₹30 Lakhs – DK 856959

Third prize: ₹5 Lakhs – DH 534927

Fourth prize: ₹5000

1063, 1444, 1576, 1982, 2076, 2944, 3166, 3808, 3842, 3850, 3904, 5138, 5209, 7376, 7532, 7631, 8671, 8939, 9062

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Fifth prize: ₹2000

0246, 2578, 4000, 5223, 5299, 8869

Sixth prize: ₹1000

0825, 1002, 1044, 1163, 1278, 2690, 2702, 2988, 3860, 3862, 3868, 3964, 4063, 4747, 4879, 5131, 5658, 5752, 5943, 6906, 7125, 7252, 7618, 7979, 9552

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Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

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Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.