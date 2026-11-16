Kochi: Making it clear that traffic violators should get no political protection, Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan has directed police and Motor Vehicles Department officials to enforce road safety laws strictly and disregard all recommendations for leniency, even if the move invites public resentment. He said he was prepared to take responsibility for any backlash against the government's tough stand.

Inaugurating the Keralam Road Safety Mission's ‘Jeeva-Suyatra Mission’, Satheesan said strict enforcement should continue for at least six months. Elected representatives, too, should stay away from recommending leniency for those who flout traffic rules. He said a new road safety culture could be built within a year if enforcement remained consistent.

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“Malayalis drive with great care in Gulf countries. The reason is the strict enforcement of traffic laws there. When enforcement was tightened, the number of people driving under the influence of alcohol came down, and people began encouraging their wives to learn to drive. Once enforcement was relaxed, things went back to the way they were,” Satheesan said.

Around 3,700 people die in road accidents in Kerala every year. The government aims to reduce the toll by at least half, Minister C P John said while presiding over the function.

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‘Do not waste a life to save a minute’

Actor Mammootty, the Suyatra Mission's brand ambassador, said he was initially apprehensive about taking up the role as he was not particularly known for his driving skills. “I like speed. But even when driving fast, one must be alert, focused and attentive. That is how I have always driven. Do not waste a life just to save a minute or two. Road safety awareness must begin with children,” he said.

The mission aims to halve road accident deaths and injuries in the state over the next four years. Its key pillars are safer roads, emergency response after accidents and safe speed. The programme will focus on raising public awareness, using scientific measures to identify and rectify accident-prone stretches, and strengthening traffic law enforcement with advanced technology.