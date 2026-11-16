Thiruvananthapuram: The controversy over the proposed power purchase agreement with GNA has now been followed by questions over a separate deal involving the purchase of 200 MW from VH Global at ₹11 per unit, without inviting tenders or securing prior regulatory approval.

The Electricity Regulatory Commission returned the KSEB’s application seeking post-facto approval for the purchase, raising 15 queries and directing the utility to respond by November 18. The application was submitted nearly one-and-a-half months after procuring the power.

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The deal was initiated by M G Rajamanickam, who was then KSEB chairman and also held charge as Energy Secretary. He proposed a bilateral agreement with VH Global to meet an urgent power requirement and later approved it in his capacity as Energy Secretary.

However, correspondence issued by Rajamanickam clearly showed that VH Global was not authorised to sell electricity through the High Price Term Ahead Market (HP-TAM), where power is traded at rates exceeding ₹10 per unit. Despite this, the government cleared the purchase at ₹11 per unit. The electricity was sourced from wind power.

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Regulator raises questions over power deal

The commission has sought explanations on several aspects of the purchase, including the source of electricity, the capacity in which VH Global entered the agreement and the basis for fixing the price. Among the questions raised are:

From which generating station was the electricity sourced, at what time was it supplied and how many units were purchased? In what capacity did VH Global enter into the agreement, given that it functions both as a power generation company and a trading company? Does the rate of ₹11 per unit include the trading margin payable to the power trading company? How was the price fixed without inviting tenders or approaching the Regulatory Commission for tariff approval? How did the KSEB purchase power at such a high rate when Central regulations clearly state that VH Global is not eligible to sell electricity through the HP-TAM market? When wind power is available at an average rate of ₹4 to ₹4.50 per unit, why was it purchased at nearly three times that price? Has the Regulatory Commission fixed a tariff for the company that supplied the power? If so, what is the approved rate? In cases of emergency power purchases made without inviting tenders, regulatory approval must be sought within 15 days. Why was the application in this case delayed by nearly one-and-a-half months? If the government had approved the agreement on September 22 for power supply from October 1, how could the purchase be treated as an emergency? Why was prior approval from the commission not sought?

Opposition demands explanation

Reacting to the development, Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan said further details had emerged about the purchase, which he had flagged in a statement issued on the 10th. He alleged that the transaction pointed to corruption in the UDF government's purchase of 200 MW of power.

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Referring to the controversy over the proposed power agreement with GNA, Vijayan said Chief Minister V D Satheesan had evaded questions by maintaining that the agreement had not been signed. “The Chief Minister cannot take refuge behind that argument in this case. This agreement, which reeks of corruption, was signed, and he must give the public a clear explanation,” he said.