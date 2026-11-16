Kasaragod: A 28-year-old man died after a loaded rifle he was carrying on his scooter went off accidentally while he was on his way to hunt at Kattippalam in Kasaragod's Muliyar panchayat on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Haidar Ali, son of Moidu and Jameela of Kattippalam. According to Adoor police, Haidar Ali had tucked the loaded rifle under his shirt to prevent it from falling while travelling on his scooter. He had placed the butt of the rifle between his feet on the scooter's footboard.

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Police suspect that the gun went off while he was riding along the road, with the bullet passing through his chin and head. Haidar Ali was found lying beside his scooter at a ground in Kattippalam, with the rifle nearby. He was rushed to hospital but was declared dead.

The police are yet to ascertain whether the rifle was licensed or country-made. This will become clear during the investigation, Adhur circle inspector said. The body was shifted to the mortuary of Kasaragod General Hospital. The Adoor police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

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Haidar Ali, who had worked in Dubai, recently returned home and started a textile shop in Bovikanam. He is survived by his siblings Shafi, Khadeeja and Naseera.