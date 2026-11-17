Kottayam: In a brazen act of civic vandalism, a vehicle was driven over wet concrete, leaving deep ruts on a newly paved road near the Kottayam railway station. The road, which had just been repaired ahead of the upcoming Sabarimala pilgrimage season, was severely damaged, leaving railway authorities with no choice but to redo the work.

The stretch between the Railway Protection Force (RPF) barracks and the Pilgrim Centre was concreted on Sunday during non-peak hours. Commuters and pilgrims had long been demanding the repair of this heavily dilapidated stretch. After the concrete was poured, the work site was cordoned off with ropes and caution boards were put up to keep vehicles off the setting concrete.

However, late Sunday night, an unidentified vehicle bypassed the barriers and plowed right through the wet mix, gouging deep tire tracks and trenches along a 10-metre stretch.

MP Francis George, who visited the Pilgrim Centre, instructed officials to carry out immediate repairs. Railway authorities have since initiated work to re-concrete the damaged section and restore access, while the police have launched a search to trace the driver responsible.