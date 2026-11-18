Payammal: The concrete anchoring the iron railing posts of the Pulikkalachira Bridge has cracked and loosened, causing the posts to detach from the bridge deck.

Connecting the Padiyoor and Poomangalam panchayats, the bridge was in its final stages of construction when it was opened to vehicular traffic in July to facilitate travel during the Nalambala Darshanam pilgrimage. As a precautionary measure against accidents, temporary railings made of iron pipes were erected along the sides; however, these barriers have now severely deteriorated.

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The concrete at the base of nearly every pillar has completely cracked open. Citing serious safety concerns, local residents are now demanding that the faulty structure be dismantled and a proper bridge be built.

Meanwhile, Public Works Department (PWD) officials stated that the installation of permanent railings and other pending tasks were slated to begin immediately after the pilgrimage season, but were delayed due to heavy rains.

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Officials assured that the damaged temporary railings would be pulled down soon, and the work to install permanent railings, along with other ancillary construction, would commence in the coming days.