Kattangal: Following recent road upgrades, soaring vehicular speeds combined with severely constricted roadways have turned the Companymukku–East Malayamma–NIT Chemical Block intersection into a perilous accident blackspot.

Ever since the Dayapuram Gate–Companymukku–East Malayamma stretch was resurfaced, heavy traffic bound for Kattangal and Mukkam has increasingly been diverted through here.

At this four-way intersection, severe blind spots mean drivers can spot oncoming cross-traffic only after they have already pulled out onto the main junction. This regularly triggers chaos, panicked motorists freeze in confusion midway, and vehicles cut across erratically. Locals lament that it is down to sheer luck that vans and buses ferrying children from nearby schools haven't met with a major catastrophe.

Complaints have long been simmering over the lack of road width along all four approaches, Companymukku, Dayapuram Road, East Malayamma Road, and the NIT Chemical Block stretch. Rampant, round-the-clock roadside parking chokes the carriageway further, creating severe hazards for other commuters.

Social activist Shareef Malayamma had previously submitted petitions to the Public Works Department (PWD) Minister and concerned officials, demanding that the bottlenecked East Malayamma junction be widened before the upgrade was taken up.

With the road tarred boundary-wall to boundary-wall, leaving no sidewalks, pedestrians are forced onto the path of speeding traffic, literally risking life and limb.