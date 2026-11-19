Karivellur: Having journeyed across vast global flyways, thousands of migratory birds have touched down in Kuniyan for a season of rest, painting the local landscape in vibrant new hues.

A rich tapestry of avian life can now be spotted across Kuniyan, including the European Common Greenshank, Siberian waders, Painted Storks, White-eyed Pochards, Indian Rollers, Cattle Egrets, Black Bitterns, Wagtails, Yellow Bitterns, Black Drongos, and Grey Herons. Among the visitors are several rare species featured on the IUCN Red List of threatened birds, such as the Painted Stork and the Yellow-footed Green Pigeon.

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A notable highlight this season is the arrival of the Phalarope, an extraordinary globetrotter from the high latitudes of Eurasia and North America. Renowned for their endurance, these birds can fly up to 5,000 kilometres non-stop, crossing the Arabian Sea to reach the shores of Kuniyan. Spot-billed Ducks have also arrived in significantly higher numbers than usual, and the Eurasian Spoonbill has made a long-awaited return after several years.

The birds are primarily drawn by the expansive wetlands and lush mangrove ecosystems lining the Kuniyan River. The adjacent Padiyil and Velloor rivers, along with the islets of Thuruthi, also serve as vital feeding grounds and roosting sanctuaries.

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Earlier surveys between 1987 and 2006 documented around 160 bird species in the area. However, that figure has now climbed past 200, according to local birder Abhilash Padmanabhan of Cherumoola. The fields come alive during dawn and dusk as the flocks forage, drawing bird enthusiasts and nature lovers to witness this annual avian spectacle. Having arrived in October, these seasonal guests are expected to stay until March.