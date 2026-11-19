Shoranur: Setting an inspiring civic example, a joint collective of auto-rickshaw drivers has taken matters into their own hands to repair the battered Post Office Road in Shoranur.

With the cratered stretch turning into a daily nightmare for commuters, around 30 auto drivers banded together to fill the potholes on the Post Office Road, which serves as a vital artery connecting seven wards of the municipality.

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When local authorities were approached about the road's dilapidated condition, they stated it would take up to two months before formal repairs could begin. Unwilling to let daily commuters suffer through a prolonged ordeal, the drivers decided to step in and provide immediate, temporary relief.

Using quarry waste and gravel, they levelled the hazardous potholes. The drivers were quick to clarify that their initiative was neither an act of defiance nor an attempt to challenge the civic authorities, but simply a goodwill gesture aimed at easing the public's immediate hardship.