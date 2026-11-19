Thayannur: The playground at the Thayannur Government Higher Secondary School, a cradle that has nurtured generations of sporting talent, is languishing in utter disrepair. PTA office-bearers lament that despite repeated appeals to authorities, including the District Panchayat, to renovate the nearly 70-year-old ground, their pleas have gone unheeded.

There is mounting public resentment over the administration’s apathy, with critics questioning why no funds have been earmarked for the ground's upkeep even though the school falls directly under the jurisdiction of the District Panchayat.

The ground remains a vital sporting hub for the high-range region, hosting marquee football tournaments, the annual Keralotsavam, and various local athletic meets. However, events can take place only after tournament organisers pool funds to carry out makeshift, temporary repairs. Every morning, close to 40 fitness enthusiasts and footballers of all ages flock here to train. Yet, residents point out that the surface is strewn with loose gravel and pebbles, making it virtually unplayable and posing a constant risk of injury.

Consequently, student-athletes at the school are deprived of proper training facilities. The local community has demanded that the District Panchayat and the state government step in to modernise the facility by laying a synthetic turf. To press their demand, a PTA delegation recently submitted a formal memorandum to the minister.