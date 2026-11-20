Thrissur: Serious allegations of fund misappropriation have surfaced over the botched renovation of the Karakulam pond, located near Sirajul School in Ward 3 of Kadavallur Panchayat. Despite drawing lakhs of rupees in government funds, the contractor has reportedly abandoned the site without finishing even half the work.

The irregularities surround a project allocated ₹6 lakh by the Chowannur Block Panchayat during the 2023–24 fiscal year. Congress workers have launched a protest over the issue, pointing out that the pond remains overrun with wild vegetation, abandoned and entirely unusable.

The primary objective of the initiative was to desilt and deepen the water body, situated adjacent to local paddy fields, to meet the irrigation needs of the farming community. As part of the project, ₹4,79,610 was disbursed to the contractor in 2024.

However, locals allege that not even half the tasks outlined in the project estimate were ever carried out. The Congress further alleged that the then-governing body of the Block Panchayat and certain officials colluded with the contractor, allowing public funds to be siphoned off after carrying out mere token work.