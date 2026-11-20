Thiruvananthapuram: Former Indian athlete Padmini Thomas has announced her decision to quit the BJP and return to the Congress, in another setback for the saffron party in Keralam. Her announcement comes a day after Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of former Chief Minister, the late K Karunakaran, quit the BJP and declared her return to the Congress.

Thomas, currently the vice-president of the BJP's state Minority Morcha, said she would submit her resignation to BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday.

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Explaining her decision, Thomas told the media she was unable to make any meaningful contribution during her two years in the BJP, despite several discussions and assurances from the party leadership.

"I will resign today. Over the past two years, I have realised that nothing can be done there. Several issues were discussed, but no action was taken, and no efforts were made at the state level to address them," she said.

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Thomas said she had joined the BJP hoping to contribute to either sports or politics but was unable to do either. While she said she had not entered the party based on any specific promise, she alleged that the leadership had subsequently given her several assurances, including the possibility of an Assembly seat or a prominent position in the sports sector. However, none of these materialised.

She also felt that her present position as vice-president of the Minority Morcha did not offer her an opportunity to contribute meaningfully.

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Thomas, who recently contested the local body elections unsuccessfully, said she would return to the Congress, describing it as her 'family'.

Her decision follows Padmaja Venugopal's dramatic return to the Congress after quitting the BJP on Thursday. Both of them had joined the BJP in March 2024.

Padmaja had cited dissatisfaction with the party's treatment of her and said she wanted to return to her political roots and support her brother, senior Congress leader and minister, K Muraleedharan.