Thodupuzha: The massive rockslide that killed a farmer and destroyed nearly 10 acres of cardamom plantations in Kadamakuzhy near Kattappana was triggered by illegal quarrying and heavy blasting, a district-level probe has found.

The inquiry report, submitted by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), says heavy blasting continued in the area until 11 pm on the eve of the accident. It also calls for an expert committee probe into the illegal quarrying and a culpable homicide case against those found responsible.

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The Deputy Collector has submitted the report to the District Collector following an inquiry into the death of Benny (59) of Purayidam House, Maniyangattupadi near Vallakkadavu. He was crushed by falling rocks while working in his cardamom plantation on the morning of November 14.

The report also calls for an inquiry into the action so far taken by the police, geology and revenue departments against illegal quarrying. It recommends criminal and departmental action against those responsible for the exploitation of natural resources.

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According to the report, massive boulders came crashing down from a considerable height amid deafening blasts, flattening nearly 10 acres of cardamom cultivation. As there was no rain, strong wind or other natural disturbance at the time, the authorities widened the investigation to examine the possibility of quarrying-related activity.

An examination of a nearby rain gauge after the accident showed that, barring light showers on November 5 and 7, there had been no rainfall on the other days. This prompted the inquiry team to extend its probe to the hilltop. After covering nearly 18 km from the accident site, the team reached Karuvakkulam, where it found evidence of extensive rock blasting using explosives. Cardamom plants had been uprooted to facilitate the quarrying.

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Local residents told the inquiry team that illegal quarrying was carried out daily from 4 pm until the early hours of the next morning. Nearly 40 loads of rock were transported every day in 12 tipper lorries, with goons deployed along the roadside to guard the operation, the report says.

Those involved in the quarrying fled after learning about the inquiry team's arrival, but the investigators found a tractor and a jackhammer at the site. The quarrying was carried out under the pretext of digging a pond to irrigate cardamom plantations, leaving behind large pits at the site.

The report also notes that inspections led by a geologist in 2024 had confirmed illegal quarrying at the site on several occasions, but no action followed. The inaction has fuelled allegations of a nexus between the quarrying mafia and officials, with political pressure cited as a reason for the failure to act.