Kozhikode: Traversing the Karuvanthiruthy bridge has turned into an everyday nightmare for local residents, as the lack of a dedicated footpath leaves pedestrians facing constant danger.

Panic sets in whenever heavy vehicles approach from both directions at once. With no protective barrier or elevated walkway, pedestrians are forced to cross with the constant, terrifying dread of being knocked down at any second. Spanning the Vadakkumbad River along the Feroke–Chaliyam route, this narrow bridge has become a major accident trap.

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Constructed 23 years ago, the bridge was never designed with pedestrian safety in mind. As a result, people have no choice but to edge along the very rim of the roadway, inches away from speeding traffic. Despite the mounting risk of a catastrophe, authorities have yet to draw up any plans to add a walkway.

This bridge serves as a vital lifeline, connecting Karuvanthiruthy with surrounding areas such as Bava Masjid, Shaliyathi Maqam, Kodivalappu, Paravancherippadam and Chaliyam.

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Crucially, it is also the daily commute route for scores of students traveling from Karuvanthuruthi to the Umbichi Haji School in Chaliyam. Fed up with braving this perilous stretch every day, residents have urged the authorities to urgently construct a walkway alongside the bridge before tragedy strikes.