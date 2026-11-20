Kasaragod: A 58-year-old man died, allegedly by suicide, after he was called in for questioning over a burglary at his neighbour's house at Periyattadukkam in Kasaragod's Pallikkara panchayat. The man, Balakrishnan, was a native of Virajpet in southern Kodagu district of Karnataka.

Bekal Police Inspector P Ajith Kumar said his neighbour Dhanya had filed a complaint saying her house was burgled and gold ornaments weighing 40 gm and ₹3,000 in cash were stolen while she was out for a morning walk around 5 am on Friday. The stolen ornaments included a 16 gm chain and a 24 gm bracelet.

ADVERTISEMENT

As her daughter, a university student, was sleeping on the upper floor, Dhanya had locked the house before leaving and kept the key inside the electricity meter box. The thief is suspected to have taken the key from the box, opened the house, committed the theft and returned the key to the same place.

K9 Squad's sniffer dog, brought to the scene, tracked a scent to a spot near Balakrishnan's house, said the inspector. "The complainant also suspected him," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the investigation, police found that three people, including Balakrishnan, hovered around Dhanya's house in the morning. "So we asked Balakrishnan's son to bring him to the station for questioning," he said.

In the afternoon, while the police were still at Dhanya's house, they tried calling Balakrishnan, but his phone was switched off. "We thought he must have gone into hiding. So we rushed to his house. His son said he stepped out, leaving the phone behind," said Ajithkumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

After some time, the son called the officer to inform him that Balakrishnan attempted to end his life in a neighbouring plot. "When we reached the plot, he was still alive," he said.

The police rushed him to a private hospital in Udma and later shifted him to a hospital in Kasaragod. However, he could not be saved. Balakrishnan is survived by his wife and only son.