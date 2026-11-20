Thiruvananthapuram: Public sector oil companies have rejected multiple requests from the authorities of the state Chemical Examiner’s Laboratory for pure petrol samples to carry out comparison tests with E20 petrol.

Keralam had launched tests to examine the actual proportion of ethanol in E20 petrol recently, following the Karnataka government’s announcement that petrol sold in the neighbouring state contained far higher levels of ethanol.

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Following intense and repeated pressure from the laboratory authorities, the oil firms later replied that the demand for pure petrol could be considered if it is made by Keralam’s Civil Supplies Department. Subsequently, laboratory officials brought the matter to the attention of Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob, who directed Food and Civil Supplies Secretary D Balamurali to take immediate action. The Secretary will soon write to the oil companies, said officials.

Laboratory authorities were forced to approach the oil firms for pure petrol as the fuel is unavailable in pumps. Earlier, the specialised kits to check the purity of petrol were made available for the laboratory following the interventions of the state’s Food and Home Departments.

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Karnataka’s tests

A comparative study with pure petrol using Gas Chromatography is essential to conduct a truly scientific test to check the amount of ethanol in E20 petrol. The Centre had raised two objections against the tests conducted by Karnataka.

One: No comparative study was conducted with pure petrol; and two: Karnataka’s tests were carried out in third-party laboratories, instead of the laboratories mentioned in the relevant law of 2005.