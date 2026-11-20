Nedumkandam: Nearly a decade after it was built, the Pampadumpara–Pathinippara–Mundiyeruma road has yet to see a fresh coat of tar. Battered and reduced to a cratered obstacle course, the stretch is now avoided even by autorickshaws, leaving over 500 families stranded in severe distress.

Snaking through Wards 1, 2, and 3 of the Pampadumpara Panchayat, the 6-kilometre stretch was constructed in 2016 at a cost of ₹3.25 crore with financial assistance from NABARD. However, not a single routine maintenance effort has been undertaken since. The only marginal relief for commuters has been the piecemeal concreting of small, hazardous patches carried out in phases by local panchayat members.

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Massive potholes along the steep inclines have made the road practically impassable, prompting autorickshaws to steer clear of the area. Following a recent incident where an auto blew a tire due to the treacherous terrain, drivers have become even more reluctant to ply the route. To get to Pathinippara from Mundiyeruma, drivers are forced to take a lengthy detour via Pampadumpara. The extra mileage inevitably translates into inflated fares, a heavy blow to the local population, which largely comprises daily-wage agricultural laborers and low-income households.

Facing mounting public fury, the former panchayat administration had pledged ₹40 lakh for retarring under its 2023–24 annual action plan, but it proved to be an empty promise. While the resurfacing project has recently been listed under MLA Senapathy Venu’s asset development fund as a ₹2-crore token project, weary residents remain skeptical that construction will actually materialize anytime soon.