A mother’s heart ached inside the competition hall as the faint cries of her baby reached her ears. Outside, nestled in her husband Ahmed Rasi’s arms, was her 13-day-old daughter, crying out for milk. Hiba Shamli, a teacher at AKHM UP School in Kannamvettikkavu, Kondotty (Malappuram), was in the middle of the teachers’ teaching-aid competition at the State Science Fair.

She had triumphed at the district-level contest when she was eight and a half months pregnant, delivering shortly after completing full term. When the state-level championship followed barely two weeks later, it was sheer grit and the steadfast support of her family that made her step up to the challenge.

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Early yesterday morning, she arrived in Mannarkkad by car, flanked by an entire support system—her husband, her mother Mahrooba, her brother Shadil, and her five-year-old son, Aman Ahmed.

During the intense three-hour competition, when the newborn grew restless and began to cry, Hiba took special permission from the organisers, stepped out to nurse her child, and hurried right back into the hall to complete her presentation.

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Once the contest and evaluation wrapped up, Hiba didn't wait around for the public exhibition. With the organisers' permission, she headed straight back home to be with her baby. She secured a C-grade in the event.

The Kerala State school science fair which is underway at Mannarkkad in Palakkad and the Skill Fest at Mubas Ground, Nellipuzha have proved to be more than just being a venue for exhibitions and contests. The fair will conclude on Saturday.