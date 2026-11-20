Kochi: ‘Silver Smiles’, a comprehensive welfare initiative for senior citizens spearheaded jointly by Malayala Manorama and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Kochi, is being launched on Friday. The project brings together Malayala Manorama, IMA Kochi, the Kochi Municipal Corporation, and the National Health Mission (NHM) in a collaborative effort to ensure elderly welfare.

Organised in association with Nirvana Senior Citizen Township (by White Glory Realtors Pvt. Ltd.), the launch event will be at the Chavara Cultural Centre, Karikkamuri. Health Minister K Muraleedharan will inaugurate the ‘Nalla Praayam’ (Golden Years) clubs and unveil the official logo. Kochi Mayor V K Minimol, T J Vinod MLA, and other dignitaries will grace the occasion. District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr. R Shahirsha will deliver the project presentation.

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The event will also feature a workshop on ‘Living Wills’ conducted by Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan and M R Rajesh, alongside recreation and wellness sessions tailored for seniors. Additional Chief Secretary Mohammed Hanish will moderate a panel discussion on elderly care laws and the Department of Senior Citizens. Panelists include Justice V G Arun, Dr. Sunny P Orathel, and Kalayapuram Jose.

Additionally, on-site support will be arranged by the Justice Brigade for attendees interested in drafting and registering their Living Wills. Entry is free for all senior citizens.

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For inquiries, contact: 9288021093.