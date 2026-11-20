Palakkad: Ottapalam Sub-Collector Anjeet Singh inspected the dilapidated Shornur–Kulappully road to assess the ground reality, accompanied by Public Works Department (PWD) officials. During the visit, he met with leaders of the local action council near Metal Industries to hear their grievances firsthand.

Sub-Collector Singh assured the council that administrative procedures would be expedited to immediately restart and finish the stalled repair work. Following the discussion, the action council submitted a formal memorandum detailing essential demands for the road's comprehensive redevelopment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The key demands highlighted in the memorandum included widening the road and constructing a proper drainage network; Straightening the hazardous, sharp curve near the Kulancherry pond; Leveling the elevated stretch near the Metal Industries canteen to ensure a uniform surface; Relocating roadside electric poles that pose a danger to motorists; Pruning overhanging tree branches along both sides of the corridor that obstruct traffic; Installing speed breakers and marking zebra crossings in school zones; and constructing bus shelters at designated stops for commuters.

Action Council office-bearers T K Shajulal, K A Nitheesh, S Sudeep, Raghu, K Nipun, Nandakumar, and Manikandan, along with local auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, were present during the inspection.